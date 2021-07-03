Shang-Chi Star Jokes About Loki’s Mobius Being Obsessed With Jet Skis

A great deal of actors don’t tend to watch their own projects once they’ve finished working on them, so you’ve got to love the way the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe keep up to date with the latest happenings in the franchise. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings lead Simu Liu is the latest to reveal his fandom, after poking fun at Loki fan favorite Mobius M. Mobius’ obsession with jet skis.

There was outrage on social media when Mobius was pruned during this week’s episode, but he went out on his sword given that the last word out of his mouth was, in fact, “jet ski.” The character’s love of the aquatic transport and Josta cola, coupled with the revelation that all TVA employees were variants plucked from their own realities, would appear to indicate that Owen Wilson’s laid-back analyst was very much a man of the 1990s.

Of course, there’s every chance he’ll be back for at least one of the final two chapters seeing as Tom Hiddleston’s titular trickster was also pruned, but shortly afterwards returned alive and well yet again, surrounded by a multitude of other Lokis for good measure. As you can see below, Liu was out there living the Mobius dream, with his tweets quickly going viral.

Just out here living Mobius’s dream life pic.twitter.com/svkVNAehBt — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) July 2, 2021

Of course, Liu has been an MCU fan since the earliest days of the shared universe, and even tweeted the studio about playing Shang-Chi long before he was actually cast in the martial arts fantasy blockbuster. Tom Holland may have unsuccessfully tried to get Kevin Feige to divulge WandaVision spoilers while it was airing, but Liu has gone one better and realized the dream of Loki‘s dearly departed cult hero.