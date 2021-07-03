Loki Star Says Things Will Only Get Weirder In Final Two Episodes

The third episode of Loki was largely designed to further explore the personalities, relationship, and dynamic between Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino’s variations on the Asgardian trickster, but this week’s installment doubled down on both the revelations and the weirdness.

In the space of less than an hour we saw Owen Wilson’s Mobius turn his back on the budding bromance with Hiddleston’s Loki before they both got pruned, soon after he discovered the notoriously manipulative trickster was right all along. On top of that, there’s hints of romance between the variants, the Timekeepers turned out to be animatronics and the mid-credits stinger set up multiple mischief makers to lend an assist across the concluding pair of episodes.

There was an awful lot to unpack, but in a new interview Di Martino teased that we haven’t seen anything yet, and Loki is about to double down on the strange and unusual. This promises plenty of multiversal insanity as the machinations behind the secretive and very likely malevolent TVA look to be uncovered.

“There’s a bunch more to discover about everyone, I think. Things are going to get probably even weirder. I just hope they think, ‘Wow. Holy macaroni. That was even better than I thought it could be’. I hope that we do the fans justice and that we make a show that the longstanding Loki fans really love, because they’re important, and this character has been around for a long time. And we want to do him justice.”

Creator and executive producer Michael Waldron hinted that Loki is going to have massive ramifications all across the length and breadth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With fellow reality-bending epics Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness coming to theaters over the next eight months, the latest Disney Plus exclusive has the potential to shake up the franchise to a significant extent.

Much like WandaVision before it, Loki has generated a thousand fan theories during its run so far, but the good news is we’ve got less than two weeks to go until we discover how many of them turned out to be right on the money.