Loki Writer Says The Show Has Major Ramifications For The Entire MCU

Michael Waldron is a relatively new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s creative hive mind, but he’s clearly already a firm favorite of both studio president and Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige, as well as the top brass at Disney.

The former Rick and Morty and Community staffer penned the shooting draft of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while he’s also the creator, writer and executive producer of upcoming Disney Plus series Loki. Not only that, but he’s been tasked to crack the script for Kevin Feige’s in-development Star Wars blockbuster as part of a lucrative overall deal with the Mouse House that’s also heavily expected to result in at least one more season for Tom Hiddleston’s Asgardian trickster.

We’re less than two weeks away from Loki premiering, and after the reality-bending sitcom shenanigans of WandaVision and the politically-charged buddy adventures of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the God of Mischief headlines the third consecutive MCU show to venture into markedly different territory genre-wise, with a time traveling escapade finding the titular antihero wreaking havoc as he tries to bend history to his will.

In a new interview, Waldron teased that the events of Loki could end up having major ramifications for the entire MCU, which are presumably going to be set into motion by a chain reaction that can be traced directly back to Hiddleston’s malevolent protagonist tinkering with time.

“All of these stories, in their own way, are interconnected, and have ramifications. I think that certainly our aim with the Loki series was for it to have wide-reaching ramifications across the MCU moving forward. So, you know, was I having to clean up some of the messes that I made? Maybe so.”

So far, the previous pair of MCU streaming exclusives didn’t really have far-reaching implications beyond setting up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Captain America 4, but it sounds as though Loki could potentially affect a number of projects on the upcoming slate. However, we won’t know for sure until we see the lay of the land in the aftermath of the finale.