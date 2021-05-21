Loki Will Have A Lot More Time Travel Than Avengers: Endgame
There’s at least a 50% chance if not more that any long-running blockbuster franchise with fantasy or sci-fi elements will introduce time travel at some stage, and that happened for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Endgame. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes concocted a time heist to try and stop Thanos from gathering the Infinity Stones in the first place, and while it worked out in the end, there were more than a few bumps in the road along the way.
One of the accidental mishaps saw Tom Hiddleston’s Loki escape from 2012 New York with the Tesseract, serving as the jumping-off point for his own Disney Plus limited series. Indeed, the God of Mischief’s hotly anticipated small screen debut is just a couple of weeks away now, with Hiddleston relishing the opportunity to take top billing in an MCU project for the first time if the footage we’ve seen is any indication.
Plot details are still being kept under lock and key for the most part, but a new report outlines that Loki features significantly more time travel than Avengers: Endgame, and while that’s not really a surprise in the grand scheme of things when comparing six episodes of television to the second act of a three-hour film, it does at least hint that we could end up visiting multiple different periods in history in the course of one installment, as opposed to a more procedural format that would focus primarily on one specific time six weeks in a row.
In any case, the MCU’s expansion onto Disney Plus has been solid so far, and Hiddleston’s Loki is the biggest name to get their own show in terms of pre-existing popularity, so let’s just hope it avoids the pitfalls of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier by managing to maintain a high level of quality right through until the finale cuts to black.
Source: Entertainment Weekly
