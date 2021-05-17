Watch: The Trickster Meets Mobius In New Loki Clip

Disney Plus and Marvel Studios have revealed a new clip for Loki just weeks before Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief makes his triumphant return to the franchise by finally taking top billing after spending a decade living in the shadow of his onscreen sibling.

Like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before it, Loki looks to mark another detour into uncharted territory for the long-running superhero series, tracking the Asgardian trickster after he escaped from 2012 New York in Avengers: Endgame with the Tesseract in tow, only to fall foul of Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius and the Time Variance Authority.

Uneasy alliances will be forged, but anyone with even the most passing of familiarities with the title antihero will know that he’s always and exclusively looking out for number one. We’ve seen time travel in the MCU before, of course, but not to this sort of extent, with Loki set to visit various periods throughout history, and it’s no doubt going to change the very fabric of reality in the process.

Fans will apparently never grow tired of watching Hiddleston bring his malevolent charisma to the fore, and we’ve already been inundated with rumors that not only has Loki been renewed for a second season, but production will kick off in the not too distant future. Either way, it’s looking to be another home run for Kevin Feige’s sprawling mythology as it continues to expand into the world of streaming, and even though we haven’t seen a new feature film from the MCU in almost two years, three Disney Plus exclusives in the space of five months is more than making up for it.