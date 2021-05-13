MCU Fans Are Loving Loki’s Cartoon Clock Mascot

In less than four weeks, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s rapid expansion on Disney Plus continues when the first episode of Loki premieres, and it once again looks to be taking the world’s most popular franchise into uncharted territory.

WandaVision was a reality-bending mystery wrapped in the tropes of classic sitcoms and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was a politically-charged action thriller that shone a spotlight on legacy, but the God of Mischief’s solo series seems to be heading firmly in the direction of wacky time travel adventures.

After a decade as arguably the MCU’s single most popular supporting character, Tom Hiddleston’s title antihero finally takes center stage in what’s shaping up to be a project that’s just as mischievous as the Asgardian himself. As you’d expect from Marvel Studios, the plot is being kept under lock and key, but all the footage we’ve seen so far promises a sprawling epic that finds Loki trying to manipulate the very fabric of space and time to his own advantage.

A new poster debuted yesterday, and one of the more bizarre inclusions was a cartoon clock face that many are speculating to be the animated mascot of the Time Variance Authority. Needless to say, fans were quick to become obsessed with what’s now been dubbed Miss Minutes, as you can see from the reactions below.

Idk I kind of love Miss Minutes, she has a charming design and I hope she has a cute voice too. 😭 she also seems like she could annoy Loki and I enjoy that. Like that scene in Jurassic Park where Arnold is trying to hack the computer? That but with Loki and Miss Minutes please — LokisLittleSigyn @28 days to Loki THANK YOU TOM (@LokiLittleSigyn) May 12, 2021

loki: i have been falling for 30 minutes

miss minutes: no you have been falling for 29:59 minutes

loki: #loki #LokiWednesdays #lokiseries pic.twitter.com/s3hWScx702 — bucky and sharon’s lawyer (@sambuckyswhre) May 12, 2021

miss minutes is gonna be the best mcu character i think — nico ४ 27 days until loki (@BL00DHARMONY) May 12, 2021

New Loki Poster Teases Multiple Gods Of Mischief In The Disney Plus Show 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This is a Miss Minutes stan account

💚💚💚#Loki — ⚡Min⚡ (@luxe_luxray) May 12, 2021

WHY DOES MISS MINUTES LOOK LIKE DARWIN #Loki pic.twitter.com/C4ZbxO3nHT — jade ४ (@randomdilfs) May 12, 2021

Who’s side will you be on during the Miss Minutes vs. Loki CGI battle at the end of the season? pic.twitter.com/6ViNJG5TGY — Marc | Follow Limit Era 2x (@Marco41035641) May 12, 2021

I already know who my new favourite MCU character is! Meet Miss Minutes, from Loki. Only a few more weeks…. pic.twitter.com/xpN64a4kq7 — Marvel Comic Words (@comicwordsnwc) May 12, 2021

miss minutes looks like she bites — 🧷 LOKI ERA | GOOD 4 U (@sickaqua) May 13, 2021

miss minutes will take the spotlight away from loki i said what i said — ً (@srgntsnat) May 13, 2021

Since its inception, the MCU has tended to stick largely to a tried and trusted narrative formula, but the advent of Disney Plus has changed all of that. WandaVision was plenty weird, but Loki looks even weirder, and without box office dollars to worry about, it’s exciting to imagine what the future holds for the interconnected mythology on the small screen now that the creative shackles are off.