Shao Kahn Will Reportedly Be In Mortal Kombat 2

Assuming it goes ahead as planned, Mortal Kombat 2 will feature a villain that many fans of the games will be intimately familiar with. WGTC has learned from our sources – the same ones who told us an Alien TV series was in development before it was announced – that Shao Kahn, Outworld’s all-powerful emperor and self-proclaimed ruler of its people, will turn up in the sequel as an antagonist though not necessarily as the primary obstacle that Earth’s mightiest warriors will have to overcome in order to reestablish equilibrium.

One doesn’t simply skip straight to the final battle in a film series reportedly being set up as a trilogy, after all, and there’s still plenty of ground to cover before Cole and co. face off against the big bad. Considering Kahn’s scheming subordinate Shang Tsung is shown to be at large during the closing moments of this year’s adaptation, it stands to reason that the latter will need to be dealt with first. Indeed, we’ve been told previously that the court sorcerer is primed to be the major thorn in Raiden’s side prior to his boss joining the fray and will act as the main villain.

Should all of this end up being accurate (and there’s no guarantee, as script changes happen), then, we can only assume that Kahn will be used in some form of post-credits scene or present only briefly to build hype for future installments. It’s worth noting that Paul W. S. Anderson did exactly that with the original 1995 movie as a lead-in for Annihilation, though the less said about that catastrophe, the better.

Ultimately, Shao Kahn’s return to live-action hinges on whether Warner Bros. considers Mortal Kombat a success once the dust settles, and right now, the outcome could go either way. Simon McQuoid’s feature-length debut got off to a good start on HBO Max, but has since suffered massive drops at the box office so we’ll just have to wait and see.