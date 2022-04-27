‘Shazam 2’ makes meta ‘Fast & Furious’ reference to Helen Mirren

A funny scene between Asher Angel and Helen Mirren sees a reference to another one of her iconic film roles.

The first sneak peek of Shazam! Fury of the Gods has arrived and features a scene between Asher Angel and Helen Mirren with a hilarious meta-reference to the Fast & Furious franchise.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods sees Billy Batson (Asher Angel) face off with the villainous Daughters of Atlas, Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu). The trailer shows a scene between Batson and Hespera in which he says he’s seen all the Fast and Furious films, so he knows that family always wins, just as his super-powered family appears on the scene. Mirren stars as the nefarious Queenie in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo and i09 viewed the trailer at CinemaCon and shared a tweet describing the clip:

Shazam: Fury of the Gods clip just played too. Billy has a dream that Wonder Woman wants to date him. Later he tells Helen Mirren's character he's seen the Fast and Furious movies, so saving the world is about FAMILY. Then his whole family shows up. Funny and sweet. #CinemaCon — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 27, 2022

The scene with Wonder Woman features a surprising plot twist that sets the tone for Batson’s confrontation with Hespera later in the film.

The teaser was so well received that some attendees are tipping Shazam! Fury of the Gods to become one of the most successful films of the year. Director David Sandberg later took to Twitter to announce that a full trailer is on the way in the not too distant future.

Can’t wait until we release a full trailer for everyone! It will be a bit longer though… https://t.co/koExWJH6UF — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 27, 2022

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the sequel to Shazam! (2019) and tells the story of Billy Batson, a boy who, through his purity of heart, acquires the power to transform himself into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi) by calling out the name Shazam!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled for release on December 19, 2022.