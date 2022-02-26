‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ director releases the Sandberg Cut

David F. Sandberg has a very strong Twitter game, with the Shazam! and Fury of the Gods director hardly above trolling the masses when he believes the occasion calls for it.

Whether he’s mocking widespread rumors about a Justice League reboot, poking fun at Henry Cavill’s abandoned cameo in the first movie, or replacing him with Ben Affleck’s Superman from biopic Hollywoodland, the filmmaker has always been quick to make light of any situation that catches his attention.

Continuing on in that vein, Fury of the Gods star Rachel Zegler recently celebrated her one-year anniversary of being cast alongside Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as a daughter of Atlas, and she urged her director to follow in DC tradition by releasing the Sandberg Cut.

Naturally he obliged, but as you can see below, it’s hardly the epic footage some folks may have been expecting.

Needs more VFX pic.twitter.com/wOK63Rhhqv — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 26, 2022

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Photo Reveals New Costumes For The Shazam Family 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is still a long way away from hitting theaters in June 2023, with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam heavily expected to set up a crossover of some sort that involves Zachary Levi’s title hero. But, we can say with some degree of certainty that the version of the superhero spectacular coming to theaters probably won’t be the subject of an online Director’s Cut campaign, and it’ll have finished effects to boot.