Ever since it was finally confirmed that Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam was really happening after a decade and change stuck in development hell, fans instantly began imagining the inevitable crossover between the comic book antihero and his arch-nemesis Shazam!

Zachary Levi is one of them, with the actor outlining on innumerable occasions that he’d love nothing more than to suit up and punch The Rock in the face in a blockbuster showdown between two of the most powerful beings in the DCEU. Johnson has already teased that Black Adam would kill Superman if he had to, so he clearly wouldn’t have any issues doing the same to Billy Batson’s alter ego.

Shazam! and Fury of the Gods director David F. Sanberg recently weighed in to the debate on his Instagram Stories, revealing who has the upper hand in his household at least, which you can see below.

Fury Of The Gods Director Chimes In On Shazam! Vs. Black Adam Debate 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Once Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are out of the way, it would stand to reason that the next outing for Levi and Johnson’s respective costumed heroes would put them against each other, if only because it’d be guaranteed to make a ton of money at the box office, although it’s hardly a surprise to see Sandberg leaning in the direction of the character he’s been placed in charge of.