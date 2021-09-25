Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Director Shares Post-Production Update

Shooting only wrapped at the end of August, and the movie isn’t coming to theaters until June 2023, but Shazam! Fury of the Gods has already been confirmed as part of the lineup for next month’s DC FanDome event, so there’s a decent probability that we’ll be seeing some footage from the superhero sequel.

After all, director David F. Sandberg released the first official image of the cast in costume to get the jump on grainy set photos giving the game away in low resolution, so he’s been ahead of the curve since day one. The filmmaker has now hopped onto Instagram to give fans a status update on how post-production is coming along, which you can check out below.

Not the most glamorous of workspaces for someone overseeing the follow up to a massively successful sleeper hit, but Sandberg clearly doesn’t mind. With the element of surprise now lost, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is coming burdened with expectations that its predecessor didn’t have to content with, and the superpowered spin on the body swap comedy is still lauded one of the DCEU’s best movies.

Star Zachary Levi is confident that Shazam! Fury of the Gods will deliver big time, especially when he’s got a new pair of formidable villains to battle, and the crew has plenty of time to ensure they deliver the best possible version of the project.