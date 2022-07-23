‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ finds the family as established superheroes

Warner Bros. and DC Films have kicked off today’s major Comic-Con announcements with Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is set to arrive in December after being moved up the release schedule, a rarity for a COVID-era production.

The expectations and pressure are greater the second time around, with David F. Sandberg’s opener having become a genuine sleeper hit after turning a tidy profit at the box office and going down as one of the best-reviewed entries in the DCEU so far.

This time, the family has more trouble than ever to deal with thanks to the trifecta of Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler as the daughters of Atlas, but Zachari Levi revealed to the Hall H audience that the team have spending their downtime perfecting their techniques for superheroics.

“We got this really cool look into all of the kids getting their super powers at the end of the first movie…we’ve all been flying around doing various missions trying to help the city of Philadelphia and the world at large. The kids are still trying to figure themselves and their super powers out. We’re all just trying to figure it out. It adds for a really great interesting bedrock of reality that you can connect to as a human being because we’re super heroes but we’re human beings.”

It sounds as though the team will need all of the training they can get given the triple threat of adversaries they have to deal with, and we can expect a brand new trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods to arrive soon given that it’s already been showcased to the masses of Comic-Con.