Following 2019’s Shazam!, Zachary Levi is set to return as the age-hopping hero in upcoming sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods. With Billy Batson sharing his power with his adopted siblings in the first film’s finale, Fury will showcase more of the so-called “Shazamily,” including Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer/Adam Brody) and Mary Bromfield (Grace Fulton). For the next movie, the superpowered siblings will also be joined by franchise newcomer Rachel Zegler.

Shazam! 2 will be the second major Hollywood role for Zegler, as the former YouTube star’s film debut comes in this December’s (acclaimed) West Side Story remake from Steven Spielberg. And in this hilarious screenshot from the “Shazamily” group chat, Zegler has revealed that she’s shamelessly plugging her new project to her DCEU co-stars.

Zegler posted the screenshot of her message to the Fury of the Gods cast on Twitter. It reads, “Hey guys go see my movie or else,” with a heart emoji added at the end to take the edge off the threat.

scenes from the shazamily groupchat pic.twitter.com/vhEJE7xyZg — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) December 2, 2021

The specifics of Zegler’s role in Fury of the Gods are being kept under wraps, though we’ve always been aware that she’ll be an ally of the team. Helen Mirren recently spilled the beans on an important aspect of her character, however. Mirren will be portraying one of the sequel’s main villains, Hespera, alongside Lucy Liu’s Kalypso. In an interview, Mirren explained that Hespera and Kalypso are two daughters of Greek God Atlas and that Zegler is playing the third.

Despite being related, it sounds like Zegler’s goddess will be opposed to her sisters and side with the Shazamily to save the world. Though Hespera and Kalypso aren’t from the comics, the fact that Zegler’s role is so top-secret suggests that she must be some reimagined character from DC lore. But who?

In addition to West Side Story, Zegler has also been cast as the lead in Disney’s upcoming Snow White reboot, opposite Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to blast into theaters on June 2, 2023.