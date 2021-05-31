She-Hulk Will Reportedly Become One Of The MCU’s Strongest Heroes

We’ve got a lot of burning questions for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s She-Hulk to answer, but so far Kevin Feige has been reluctant to divulge much in the way of specifics, and barely a single set photo has managed to make its way online since shooting got underway back in March.

Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer teased that the project is a half-hour legal comedy, but it hasn’t been outlined whether or not it’ll tell an origin story of sorts for Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, or if she’ll arrived fully-formed, green and gamma radiated from the second she first appears on our screens, and that’s without even asking how the character will be brought to life. Is it motion capture like Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk? Is it CGI enhancements being used on Maslany’s on-set performance? Or do they go full Lou Ferrigno and get the paint out?

These are answers we no doubt won’t be getting for a while, but we do know that She-Hulk will play a major role in the MCU moving forward after a leaked casting call teased her becoming a member of the Avengers, which means multiple feature film appearances once her Disney Plus series draws to a close.

Here's How Tatiana Maslany Could Look In The MCU's She-Hulk Show 1 of 3

Not only that, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the show was in development for streaming long before it was first announced – that She-Hulk will become established as one of the franchise’s strongest heroes, which isn’t a million miles away from her canonical cousin Bruce Banner.

A lawyer with super strength that doesn’t have the Hulk’s anger issues is a formidable foe on paper, and with a big future in store for She-Hulk, it’s only fitting she be given a superior skill set to match.