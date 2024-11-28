‘She’s got jokes’: Sarah Michelle Gellar trolls her fans with ‘Scooby-Doo 3’ tease, but the truth is so much better

Sarah Michelle Gellar, where are you? That’s what fans want to know, as she toys with everyone’s emotions on social media. Ruh-roh! Both a vampire slayer and a bona fide scream queen, Gellar carved out a niche for herself in the horror genre and everything adjacent to it.

However, she’s also fondly remembered for playing the live-action version of Daphne Blake in 2002’s Scooby-Doo and the 2004 sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. Fun fact: Both movies were written by a certain James Gunn who has gone on to bigger and better things.

The films hit the spot like a Scooby Snack, but there aren’t many people campaigning and clamoring for another sequel on social media. However, Gellar couldn’t help but troll her fans about the possibility. Taking to her Instagram account, she posted a caption that Scooby-Doo 3 is on the way. The photo which accompanied the image suggested otherwise, as it was a set chair featuring another familiar film title: I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Fans laughed it up in the comments section, with one writing: “She’s got jokes.” Others asked her to not tease them with such promises and demanding justice for Helen Shivers.

For those out of the loop, Gellar played Helen in 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer. Unfortunately, Helen doesn’t get to see the end of the story or figure out who the killer is as she gets offed in. As you’d expect, Gellar didn’t return for the sequels, 1998’s I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006’s I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, or the 2021 Prime Video series.

It’s been a while but the surviving members of the original gang are getting back together for a brand-new entry in the series – which should be titled I Don’t Really Know What You Did Last Summer for continuity’s sake – with Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt confirmed to return. Directing the film is Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who also happens to be Gellar’s friend.

Unfortunately, Geller revealed she won’t be returning for the new movie in October 2024. Her reason? Oh, that valid one about her character being massacred on screen and being six feet under. Gellar told People that she would be involved in an “unofficial” capacity, though, supporting her husband, Prinze, and providing input to Robinson. She said:

“My best friend is directing it, so we joke that I have an unofficial job, which is I am continuity. So I’m always the one telling her, ‘Well, that would happen, or that wouldn’t happen with those characters,’ so I do have kind of an unofficial job title.”

That said, Gellar’s Instagram post indicates that she could be teasing something more. Death in a horror movie is about as permanent as allegiances in pro wrestling. Helen wouldn’t be the first or last character to rise from the dead in a mysterious and unexpected way. Her corpse is found by Hewitt’s Julie James, but that doesn’t mean anything in this world. Of perhaps an unexpected appearance from an identical twin sister? It’s horror movie logic, just go with the flow.

Whether Gellar returns for the next I Know What You Did Last Summer movie or not remains to be seen, but the good news is that the wheels are in motion for its July 2025 release date. Although, now that she mentioned Scooby-Doo 3, maybe that’s not a bad idea to pursue either.

