Shia LaBeouf Reportedly Asking Disney To Return To Indiana Jones

We all know that 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is the low point in Indy’s cinematic career. There are many reasons why it didn’t work, but Shia LaBeouf’s Mutt Williams, Indy’s secret son, tends to get the brunt of the blame. There’s an unspoken promise, then, that Disney won’t bring him back for the upcoming Indiana Jones 5. But it seems the actor wants in on the action regardless.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Neve Campbell would be back for Scream 5 and a new Exorcist movie is in the works, both of which were correct – that LaBeouf has reportedly let Disney know that he wants to return as Mutt at some point, preferably in Indy 5. That’s all we know for now, so it remains to be seen whether the studio will take him up on his offer, but it seems like the ball is in Disney’s court.

Of course, back in 2017, screenwriter David Koepp confirmed that Mutt would not feature in Steven Spielberg’s version of the movie. Since then, however, director James Mangold has boarded the project and is writing his own script. And if he likes the idea of bringing LaBeouf back, then maybe it could happen.

After all, earlier this year, we had heard that Disney planned to introduce a different child of Indy’s in the film – a daughter this time, who would follow in her father’s footsteps and take over the franchise in future instalments. And if the titular hero does indeed have another kid, it might make sense for Mutt to turn up to interact with his sister.

In any case, Indiana Jones 5 is set for release in June 2022. It’s currently unclear when filming could begin, but while we wait for more updates, let us know whether you’d want to see Shia LaBeouf in the movie or not by dropping a comment down below.