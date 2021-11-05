Sigourney Weaver Rumored To Return In Next Alien Movie

The Alien franchise has had its ups and downs over the years, but most fans agree on one thing: Sigourney Weaver’s portrayal of Ellen Ripley is part of what makes the first two movies so legendary. Now, there’s a new report from Giant Freakin Robot that Ripley may very well be a part of the next movie in the franchise.

Weaver hasn’t appeared in an Alien film since 1997s Alien: Resurrection, and she’s also stated in the past that she’s not keen on continuing the character. The news could mean that producers want to reboot the series earnestly and in the right way.

There’s been a string of prequels and spinoffs in the franchise but Weaver has been noticeably absent. Director Ridley Scott went in a different direction in the past few years with Prometheus and Covenant, and the Alien Vs Predator movies are not really in the same vein.

New Aliens: Fireteam Images Tease The Return Of Engineers 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Disney recently acquired Fox and the Alien property. Like other franchises, the company is figuring out what it’s going to do with it moving forward. Weaver can help give any reboots a cache that wouldn’t exist if she wasn’t a part of it.

Sigourney’s 72-years-old but that hasn’t stopped her from staying busy. She’s all set to appear in the upcoming Avatar sequel and she’s reprising the role of Dana for Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Weaver’s been asked to bring back Ripley before, and she’s declined to do so. That doesn’t mean that a good story or idea won’t change her mind though.

When looking back on it recently for Bustle, Weaver said there was no way to know the movie would have the cultural relevance it enjoys today.

“[At the time] there were no videotapes, no DVDs. There was no way a movie could keep in people’s minds. I guess at some movie theaters they might bring it back for a Ridley Scott festival, but otherwise it really wouldn’t stay in the zeitgeist. I felt we were making a really cool movie, a really good story. I was so lucky to be part of something that good, but did I think it would last? No, I don’t think I did.”

Be sure to check in here for any news on upcoming Alien films!