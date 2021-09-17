Sigourney Weaver Says Ghostbusters: Afterlife Is A Glorious Sequel

Sigourney Weaver knows a thing or two about experiencing both ends of the sequel spectrum, with her first two outings as Ellen Ripley in the Alien franchise regarded as all-time classics, while the reactions to David Fincher’s third installment and Resurrection were much more muted.

The actress was also one of the many Ghostbusters alumni to show up for a cameo in Paul Feig’s wildly polarizing reboot as a completely different character, who then went on to reprise their established role in Jason Reitman’s upcoming Afterlife. Fans are happy to pretend that the 2016 effort never existed, and that looks to have extended to the cast, too.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Weaver teased that the long-awaited third canonical installment in the series will surprise everybody and deliver the Ghostbusters sequel we’ve all been waiting for since 1989.

“It’s full of heart. It’s very funny. It’s very charming. And it will surprise everybody. It’s just a glorious film.”

The early reactions praised Ghostbusters: Afterlife for offering a solid blend of the new and nostalgic, bringing back almost the entirety of the legacy players bar Rick Moranis, while the late Harold Ramis’ Egon Spengler is the one who sets the plot into motion. Everybody involved is adamant the movie delivers in a huge way, so let’s keep our fingers crossed that the sky high expectations are matched when it comes to theaters on November 19th.