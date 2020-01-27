Thor: Love and Thunder is fast becoming one of the most-talked-about comic book projects currently in development.

For one, it’ll signal the moment when Natalia Portman’s Jane Foster becomes Mighty Thor, while Marvel fans are eager to see how writer-director Taika Waititi delivers a worthy follow-up to Ragnarok. According to Waititi himself, Love and Thunder will be much bigger in scope than its beloved predecessor, so take from that what you will.

But there’s another wrinkle to Thor: Love and Thunder that has left us rooted to the edge of our seats: the casting of former Batman star Christian Bale. Of course, Marvel has kept the identity of Bale’s character under wraps from the get-go, but there are rumors swirling that Silver Surfer will play a prominent role in next year’s Thor movie. Ditto for Beta Ray Bill, as Twitter account Lords of the Long Box stipulates:

An inside source has told us that Silver Surfer & Beta Ray Bill are planned for Thor: Love and Thunder. Great if you own Silver Surfer 4! This book has blown up ever since Disney got the rights back from FOX! I don’t give a shit what actor plays either them, they’ll both be CGI.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Cosmic Book News goes one step further to suggest that it is actually Christian Bale who has been earmarked for the role of Beta Ray Bill, while Silver Surfer has been reserved for none other than Keanu Reeves. Take this with a pinch of salt, as it was previously rumored that Reeves was in line to play Yon-Rogg in 2019’s Captain Marvel – a role that would ultimately go to Judd Law.

Regardless of who’s playing who, if Silver Surfer is involved in Thor: Love and Thunder, his presence will surely herald the arrival of Galactus. We’ll find out for sure once Taika Waititi’s space sequel lands in theaters on November 5th, 2021.