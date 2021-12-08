Simu Liu admits he geeked out meeting Tom Hiddleston

Simu Liu is officially a movie star after headlining Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, one of the biggest hits of 2021 that saw him crowned as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest Avenger before his debut feature had even finished its opening weekend.

That’s a massive show of confidence in the fast-rising actor, and with the sequel now officially in active development, he’s set to be a key part of the franchise for years to come. First and foremost he’s a fan, though, and after famously freaking out when he was introduced to Benedict Cumberbatch at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con, he’s at it again.

At last night’s People’s Choice Awards, Liu was named as Action Movie Star of 2021, an honor that he fully deserved. Meanwhile, Hiddleston was named as Male TV Star of 2021, which led to the two MCU favorites meeting each other for the first time, and Liu can barely believe it.

I know you are all psyched about my awards but I just hugged Tom Hiddleston and I'm still in shock — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) December 8, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Photos Tease An Action-Packed Ride 1 of 19

Click to skip



































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s hilarious to think that Liu keeps geeking out over meeting people who are now his co-workers and colleagues, so we can scarcely imagine how he’s going to react whenever the fourth Avengers blockbuster happens and the Shang-Chi star is united with the whole gang at once.