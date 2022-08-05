Simu Liu pokes fun at DC cancellations, and fans aren’t happy
Since becoming a household name overnight following the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year, Simu Liu has gained a reputation for being one of the most down-to-earth, relatable, and endearing new stars in Hollywood, even if he wishes you’d stop bringing up his former career as a stock photo model.
However, the actor may have just made a huge social media faux pas after his typically-strong Twitter game took a huge swing and a miss by poking fun at the recent spate of cancellations made by Warner Bros. Discovery, which saw almost-completed comic book blockbuster Batgirl and animated sequel Scoob!: Holiday Haunt cast to the scrapheap.
Sure enough, it didn’t take long for users to voice their shock and displeasure at Liu actively mocking events that have massively affected many of his peers in the filmmaking industry.
As of yet, the tweet hasn’t been deleted, but the newest member of the Avengers and potential figurehead of The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars has been known to remove questionable content from his timeline in the past, so it can’t be ruled out that he’ll see the error of his ways.
The Batgirl situation is a terrible one for the cast, crew, and creative minds behind the DCEU origin story, who all spent months (if not years) pouring their heart and soul into the film, only to have it snatched away from them in the name of cost-cutting and tax write-offs. It’s an awful situation, but now might not be the time for a Marvel Cinematic Universe star to begin reveling in the misfortune.