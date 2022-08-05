Simu Liu pokes fun at DC cancellations, and fans aren’t happy

Since becoming a household name overnight following the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year, Simu Liu has gained a reputation for being one of the most down-to-earth, relatable, and endearing new stars in Hollywood, even if he wishes you’d stop bringing up his former career as a stock photo model.

However, the actor may have just made a huge social media faux pas after his typically-strong Twitter game took a huge swing and a miss by poking fun at the recent spate of cancellations made by Warner Bros. Discovery, which saw almost-completed comic book blockbuster Batgirl and animated sequel Scoob!: Holiday Haunt cast to the scrapheap.

I'm sorry to inform you guys that Disney has decided to scrap the Shang-Chi Holiday Special due to quality control concerns. I had already filmed the entire thing. I even designed an all-gingerbread Ta Lo. RIP Shang Chi and the Legend of the TEEEN GOLDEN RIIIIINGS — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 5, 2022

Sure enough, it didn’t take long for users to voice their shock and displeasure at Liu actively mocking events that have massively affected many of his peers in the filmmaking industry.

…. really? YOU know Alot of People are Suffering. And You have to make a JOKE OF THIS. NOT IT…… be THANKFUL of what You Have. And that Your movie is Not getting Cancelled For Now. . This is Shamefull — Carlos Gzz (@carlosgzz03) August 5, 2022

Simu, I love you. But please delete this, it's not a pleasant situation for the entire creative team behind these projects at Warner. Apology video immediately. — Manolo (@yo_elmanolo) August 5, 2022

dude it’s not cool to joke about this when so many of your fellow industry peers’ hardwork has been thrown down the drain — Molly 💚 YIBO DAY (@mpychu) August 5, 2022

How nice a Rich actor making jokes at expensive of fellow actors and filmmakers public embarrassment that possibly damaged their reputation and ability to find work again. — george (@george_starman) August 5, 2022

As of yet, the tweet hasn’t been deleted, but the newest member of the Avengers and potential figurehead of The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars has been known to remove questionable content from his timeline in the past, so it can’t be ruled out that he’ll see the error of his ways.

The Batgirl situation is a terrible one for the cast, crew, and creative minds behind the DCEU origin story, who all spent months (if not years) pouring their heart and soul into the film, only to have it snatched away from them in the name of cost-cutting and tax write-offs. It’s an awful situation, but now might not be the time for a Marvel Cinematic Universe star to begin reveling in the misfortune.