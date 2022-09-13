Skrull sympathizers reveal the most hilarious imposters they want to see revealed

One of the driving forces behind upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion, which could also prove to be one of the key ongoing subplots in the Multiverse Saga at large, is that literally anybody could be a Skrull in disguise.

The recently-released first trailer already has fans trying to suss out their candidates, such is the beauty of having a shapeshifting alien race in our midst. Marvel won’t want to go down the obvious route, either, so we could be in for more than a few shocks as Phase Five and Six progress, and there’s doubtless going to be at least one A-list superhero or supporting character that’s been a Skrull all along.

While it’s largely going to be used for dramatic effect, something that won the Secret Invasion footage plenty of plaudits, Redditors have decided to go in the opposite direction. In a hilarious thread, users have been naming the Skrull reveals that they think would be the funniest, and you can’t deny some genius suggestions have been made in the comments.

Naturally, the top-voted comment goes for recent She-Hulk debutant and instant icon Madisynn, while the prospect of Scott Lang’s fast-talking associate Luis being assimilated by an exhausted Skrull forced to mimic his motor-mouthed stylings is hilarious to think about.

Thor’s overlooked former roommate Darryl (who made a brief comeback in Love and Thunder) is another popular candidate, which would be fantastic to see for the sole reason his entire existence within touching distance of all-powerful gods has been depicted as so mundane.

Plenty of Skrulls will be unveiled in the MCU’s midst soon enough, so maybe at least one or two will be played entirely for comedic effect.