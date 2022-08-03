Who could be revealed as a Skrull imposter in ‘Secret Invasion?’

With Phase Four concluding at the end of this year, it falls to Secret Invasion to kick off Phase Five in early 2023. And it should be the perfect project to receive that honor as the TV series is being pitched as the very first Marvel Disney Plus crossover event, something which should excite fans of the Avengers-level comic book storyline of the same name.

The original Secret Invasion saw Earth’s Mightiest Heroes uncover an underhanded invasion of the planet by the shapeshifting Skrulls, with many of the team’s own roster being revealed as aliens in disguise all along. Although the show won’t have quite the same scale as the comics version, we’re fully expecting there to be some big shocks and reveals nonetheless.

So let’s start the theorizing early: which characters could be revealed as Skrulls in Secret Invasion? Based on who we know is in the show already, plus some inklings we have about those who may turn up, here are eight MCU favorites who might just have been lying to us this whole time.

Sharon Carter

via Marvel Studios

The most obvious suggestion for a character who might be a Skrull imposter has to be Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp). Sharon used to be an ally to the Avengers, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revealed that she’d become a criminal based in Madripoor. Not just any criminal but the Power Broker, the kingpin in charge of the island’s underworld.

That’s a pretty huge about-turn for Peggy’s niece, so it stands to reason that she could’ve been replaced by a Skrull — perhaps sometime during The Blip. It was even noted in Falcon that Sharon was thought to have died during The Snap. So maybe she did and the Skrulls used her disappearance as an opening to usurp her identity.

A trusted former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent like Sharon would be a handy persona to have under the Skrulls’ control, especially after Sam Wilson unwittingly helped her in her nefarious goals by getting her a pardon from the U.S. government.

Maria Hill

via Marvel Studios

Wait, didn’t we already learn that Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) was a Skrull? Yes, Spider-Man: Far From Home ended on a tag scene which revealed that the Nick Fury and Agent Hill we followed in that movie were actually Talos and his right-hand woman Soren. But here’s a wild thought: what if Secret Invasion drops the bombshell that Soren has been playing Maria this entire time?

That aforementioned Far From Home scene cuts away to Fury enjoying a vacation in space, but it doesn’t tell us where the real Maria is. That leaves us with the tantalizing idea that there is no real Maria and Soren’s always worked for Fury in her human guise as Hill. This would be a clever twist that’d make use of the fact we’ve never really got to know the character all that well across her decade in the MCU.

Everett K. Ross

via Marvel Studios

Martin Freeman will be back as Everett K. Ross in Secret Invasion, marking his fourth time playing the role following Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, and the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With Freeman definitely in the series, the potential is there for Ross to be unveiled as a secret Skrull since the beginning.

As a high-ranking CIA official, a liaison to Wakanda, and a big-wig in the Joint Counter Terrorist Center, Ross is a textbook example of someone it would be useful for the Skrulls to replace with one of their own. Obviously, Ross has been portrayed as a heroic character before now, notably helping foil Killmonger’s Wakandan takeover. But it’s worth pointing out that it would’ve been in the Skrulls’ best interests to nip this competing bid for world domination in the bud.

War Machine

via Marvel Studios

Here’s someone else who’s been confirmed to return for Secret Invasion. But while Ross being outed as a Skrull would be a decent shock, if this character was announced as an alien imposter it would well and truly blow fans’ minds. Is there a chance that Rhodey might not be Rhodey?

War Machine is one of the MCU’s oldest heroes, with Terence Howard originating the role in Iron Man before Don Cheadle took over for Iron Man 2 onward. He’s one character we would never suspect of being a double agent, then. But, again, he’d be a prime contender for Skrull replacement given his ties to both the Avengers and the U.S. military and government.

We last saw Colonel James Rhodes in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, so it’s possible he could’ve been switched out sometime prior to that. On the other hand, if they wanted to be really bold, what if War Machine has been a Skrull ever since Cheadle took over from Howard back in 2010?

Phil Coulson

via Marvel Studios

To be clear, Clark Gregg has yet to be officially confirmed as returning in Secret Invasion, but rumors have swirled that he may drop by as Phil Coulson. For years, Gregg disappeared from Marvel Studios’ output as Phil’s adventures continued over on Marvel Television’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. But his roles in Captain Marvel and What If…? have reintroduced him into the fold.

Coulson has gone down as the MCU’s most beloved original creation, so it would be a heck of a twist to have him return in the present-day continuity, something fans have been waiting a full decade for, only to reveal he’s actually a Skrull. It would also be weirdly in keeping for the character, though, who has been killed, resurrected, and, when last seen in AoS season seven, replaced by a robot.

Union Jack

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After much speculation, we finally got some details on Olivia Colman’s mysterious character at July’s Comic-Con. The Oscar-winning actress is thought to be playing a gender-swapped version of the British superhero Union Jack, here depicted as an old friend of Nick Fury’s. This conflicts with the original rumors that stated Colman was on board as the Skrull Queen.

There might be nothing to them, of course, but it’s feasible that Colman actually is the Skrull Queen who’s masquerading as Union Jack. If this is the case, Colman would be Secret Invasion‘s version of Alexander Pierce from Winter Soldier, with Robert Redford’s S.H.I.E.L.D. boss turning out to be the movie’s main villain. Colman’s definitely got the chops to pull off a twist like this.

Talos

via Marvel Studios

Yes, you read that right.

Ben Mendelsohn will feature as co-lead of Secret Invasion alongside Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, with the show expected to focus on the buddy-cop dynamic between the pair, following on from their friendship in Captain Marvel. That’s why it would be a brilliant twist if Talos the good Skrull turns out to have been a bad Skrull all along.

With the evil Skrull sect having infiltrated the planet, it would make a lot of sense for them to target Fury’s most trusted Skrull ally, and the leader of the good Skrulls, and replace him with one of their agents. In a series in which no one can be trusted, surely there would be no better way of proving this then having Fury discover that his partner has been working against him since the start?

Plus, this is Ben Mendelsohn we’re talking about, bad guy extraordinaire, so he’s got to turn out to be a villain, hasn’t he?