Slasher stans have mixed feelings on first ‘Halloween Ends’ trailer

After ages of anticipation, horror fanatics and unapologetic Michael Myers stans finally got their first glimpse at the teaser trailer for Halloween Ends — which is set to mark the final blood-soaked showdown between iconic characters Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. And while some fans are completely intrigued by the fact that the trailer refuses to give too much information away, other slasher fans are less enthusiastic about the final film in David Gordon Green’s trilogy.

Over on Twitter, slasher stans and Halloween diehards are congregating to discuss their overall thoughts on the recently released trailer — and, as mentioned before, the reactions are split right down the middle. And while some folks are being extremely vocal about their joy for the upcoming horror film, others are giving Jason Blum and company a piece of their mind.

One user expressed a slight interest in the movie but remains hesitant because of Halloween Kills — which many horror fans considered to be a flop.

It looks fine but I have no expectations for it because of Kills pic.twitter.com/GwqExOWe7G — Totoro (@FanboyGhibli) July 20, 2022

Another user expressed a dislike for the movie’s marketing campaign while criticizing each movie’s official poster for following the same, stale formula of showcasing Michael’s mask.

Three movies in a row where the poster is just a close up of Michael’s mask. The first in darkness, the second near flame, the third in darkness with a little flame. I get they’re trying to do something with the dying ember but it’s just not enough. https://t.co/gml6C1QWmz — Skyler Queen (@SkylerQueen91) July 20, 2022

Another user dished out a “hot take” that every franchise now wants to recreate the success of Marvel with Avengers: Endgame.

Fucking eeevvverything wants to be Endgame. https://t.co/kd34zwz6qC — Sam Gavin (Sam's Channel) #BLM (@SamuelGavin) July 20, 2022

On the other hand, many folks are simply delighted just to see the film.

I cannot fucking wait to watch Halloween Ends — Britt 🦇 (@brittoween) July 20, 2022

i don’t give a fuck i’m paying $30 for the largest popcorn available and a fat diet coke and i will be planted in my seat opening night https://t.co/d14agbbeTX — coleman spilde (@colemanjspilde) July 20, 2022

We will be watching pic.twitter.com/XfNREaiQiE — 𝔩𝔲𝔦𝔰 𝔱. (@St_Louis_7) July 20, 2022

Regardless of where you stand on the matter, folks can rest assured that the final chapter in Green’s trilogy will leave our jaws on the floor and the legacy of the Halloween franchise forever in our minds. And when all is said and done, one final showdown between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode will close the door on one of the most successful rivalries in slasher history — and we’ll be glad to have witnessed it all.

Halloween Ends slashes into theaters on Oct. 14.