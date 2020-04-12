Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot may have tanked at the box office after the movie’s star and producer insisted on going ahead with releasing it in the midst of a global pandemic, but the decision to make it available on digital download just two weeks later has paid off as it topped the sales charts. Though that likely still won’t be enough to see the comic book adaptation turn a profit.

The proposed Valiant Cinematic Universe already appears to be on life support after the first installment, with speculation doing the rounds that the producers might be heading down the reboot route, getting rid of Diesel in the process. That marks a huge comedown for Valiant, who signed a nine-figure development deal for their properties just a few years ago, but it seems as though the VCU will continue attempting to recruit action stars regardless.

We told you several days ago that John Cena was being eyed to play X-O Manowar, something that the wrestler-turned-actor himself has since teased on social media, and we’ve now heard that Valiant also want Will Smith to join their franchise as secret agent and martial arts master Ninjak.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us about Cena being eyed for X-O Manowar, and that Han was returning in Fast & Furious 9 – Smith is just one of the names on the studio’s wish-list to play Ninjak and while you need to admire how high they’re setting their sights, it’s remains unclear if the Bad Boys For Life star will accept their offer.

After all, the actor is notoriously choosy about what projects he signs on to, and after turning down the chance to return for The Suicide Squad, he doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to step back into the superhero genre, especially in a fledgling franchise that’s only recently stumbled out of the blocks. But who knows?

If they can get Cena on board, then that’s certainly a promising sign for the cinematic universe and depending on what they have planned, they might just be able to rope the I Am Legend star in as well.