The SnyderVerse Reportedly Isn’t 100% Done Just Yet

Even the staunchest of SnyderVerse supporters will surely have resigned themselves to the fact that Zack Snyder’s time as part of the DCEU is well and truly over. Of course, it’s been done pretty much since the credits rolled on the disastrous theatrical edition of Justice League, but the hype and subsequent success of HBO Max’s four-hour and vastly superior epic reignited the flames of rumor and speculation.

Since then, we’ve been inundated with tales about how the SnyderVerse will come roaring back to life on HBO Max, or possibly the big screen, which might all be thanks to Dwayne Johnson, or then again maybe not. Ben Affleck will definitely be back, though, unless of course he isn’t, while Henry Cavill will either be all over the upcoming slate of movies and TV shows or nowhere to be found.

Indeed, the heap of rumors has been tough to sift through, and insider Daniel Richtman is now offering that the SnyderVerse isn’t 100% finished just yet and Zack Snyder is still trying to make it happen. While the filmmaker has been careful not to use any definite articles when discussing his side of the mythology, his repeated insistence that it’s up to Warner Bros. has never boded particularly well.

Throw in his public admissions that the studio don’t want to work with him anymore, calling them “aggressively anti-Snyder,” admitting that the boardroom saw him as a pain in the ass and hinting towards passive aggressive behavior on their part, and it doesn’t sound like the sort of thing that’s going to result in him being handed hundreds of millions of dollars to deliver those Justice League sequels. Then again, the fact that his cut even exists at all is a triumph, and WB have always been a hugely reactionary outfit. Still, despite Richtman’s solid track record for inside intel, the resurrection of the SnyderVerse probably isn’t something to hold your breath over.