SnyderVerse supporters rejoice after Warner Bros. exec gets given the boot

Walter Hamada may have incurred the wrath of the SnyderVerse fandom when he smirked at the mere mention of Zack Snyder during his appearance on the stand as part of the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial, but there’s a great deal of supporters out there who believe the resurrection and restoration of the original DCEU timeline remains imminent.

Since the Discovery merger was finalized, brand new CEO David Zaslav has been ruthlessly cleaning house, shaking the foundations of both Warner Bros. and DC Films to their respective cores. The latest big name to be heading for the exit door is Toby Emmerich, ending an association with the studio that spans decades.

There was always going to be a significant restructuring under the new regime, but as you can see from the reactions below, SnyderVerse diehards are thrilled that another hypothetical obstacle has been removed from the board, even if any and all public comments appear to indicate that the parting of ways was both mutual and amicable.

-Ann Sarnoff, the woman who called the Snyderverse a cul-de-sac. Gone.



-Priya Dogra, the woman who called ZSJL a “global phenomenon”. Promoted. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/QYPtVkUhxW — Reyes Flores (@mokoloco88) June 2, 2022

Toby Emmerich leaving WB doesn’t automatically mean Zack Snyder and the Snyderverse are being restored. He did damage to the company outside of what he did to DC. But this is a great step in the right direction. — The Cultured Nerd (@TheCulturedNerd) June 1, 2022

The Snyderverse isn't getting restored but good riddance to Toby Emmerich. Good day at WBD. — Sharon | ⚡⚡🦅🦇🦇🧜‍♂️ (@Sharito742) June 1, 2022

With Toby Emmerich stepping down, all the Snyderverse era and the people involved with the drama of the Justice League 2017 films, are finally done from WB, Tsujihara, Jhons, Emmerich, Whedon, WBD is trully cleaning house and we either will have a better DCEU or a worse, well see — Dick Grayson Shaved Head  (@FGGrayson) June 1, 2022

Such is the vociferous level of backing held by Snyder and his abandoned plans for the DCEU, his millions of followers are eagerly following every single boardroom machination that goes on behind the scenes at WB, making corporate politics an unlikely source of fascination.

At the end of the day, though, absolutely nothing is set in stone in regards to whether or not the SnyderVerse is on its way back, and you’d imagine Netflix will end up having a big say in the matter should they wish to extend their exclusive deal with the filmmaker.