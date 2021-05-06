Solo Hulk Movie Reportedly In Active Development At Marvel

As fans may be aware, the reason there hasn’t been another Hulk solo movie since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk is because, while Marvel can use the Jade Giant how they like, Universal holds the distribution rights to any solo films about him. The former studio has so far managed to avoid this by featuring Mark Ruffalo’s character in ensemble films like The Avengers or crossing him over into other hero’s outings, like Thor: Ragnarok. Marvel may be about to try their boldest strategy yet, though: making a Hulks team-up flick.

Giant Freakin Robot has shared that their sources tell them Marvel is working on another Hulk solo movie. Solo might not be the most accurate word to use, though, as GFR writes that it’s set to be “a launching point” for multiple Hulks in the MCU. We’re already getting Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters in Disney Plus’ She-Hulk series, so it seems the studio is making moves to introduce other Hulks in this potential project. The outlet speculates that it could end up being the Green Goliath’s answer to The Marvels.

It’s possible that Universal only possesses the distribution rights for solo Bruce Banner films. If a movie is built around multiple Hulks, then, maybe that can allow Marvel to circumvent the thorny legal situation. As for which Hulks could be featured in this project, there are two names that spring to mind first. For one, there’s Amadeus Cho, the teenage genius who succeeded Banner as the Hulk. His mother, Helen, already appeared in the MCU in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Here's How Tatiana Maslany Could Look As She-Hulk 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Then there’s Red Hulk, the transformed form of General Ross. William Hurt’s Secretary of State has become a regular player over the past few years and, given that we’re pretty sure Marvel is working on assembling his Thunderbolts team, Red Hulk’s arrival could be likely. Otherwise, maybe Liv Tyler’s Betty Ross might become Red She-Hulk, like in the comics.

She-Hulk quietly started shooting last month ahead of its debut on Disney Plus in 2022.