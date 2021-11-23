Some MCU fans aren’t sold on Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider

To paraphrase one of Disney’s most beloved animated classics, it’s a tale as old as time and a song as old as rhyme; Marvel or DC for Keanu Reeves?

The actor has previous with the latter having headlined Constantine back in 2005, but he did admit as recently as yesterday that it would be an honor to throw his lot in with Kevin Feige’s outfit, and that’s without even mentioning the company’s Chief Creative Officer revealing he talks to Reeves all the time about any number of projects.

Following Keanu’s Marvel admission, Ghost Rider was almost instantly trending online after fans backed him as the Spirit of Vengeance. But, as you can see from the reactions below, a lot of people think that there’s a better role out there for the Point Break, Speed, The Matrix and John Wick than the supernatural antihero.

I actually kind of think Keanu Reeves would make a great Doctor Doom in the @Marvel movies. — Ryan Pomin (@rkpomin) November 23, 2021

Emmm its a not a bad choice but also not a good one guess, i can't imagine it since keanu reeves doesnt suit with the personality of any ghost rider characters. But then again it's keanu reeves we are talking about. https://t.co/VUEbSLOTj1 — dafoe-nitely not green goblin (@hazimnomad) November 23, 2021

Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider?

Pffft – no.

Nightmare. however… pic.twitter.com/fa728OPB3Y — ❄️ The Jaurshe Holiday Menu 🎄 (@Jaursh) November 23, 2021

"Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider this, Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider that"



Wake up to Keanu Reeves' perfect MCU role you ignoramuses pic.twitter.com/4rZsnwdvAv — 𝔾𝔸ℕ𝔾𝕊𝕋𝔼ℝ𝕊 𝕆𝔽 𝕄𝔸𝔻𝔸𝕀ℝ𝕆 (@DSolarisKnight) November 23, 2021

Here's How Keanu Reeves Could Look As Kraven The Hunter 1 of 2

No. Keanu Reeves Silver Surfer



Norman Reedus Ghost Rider



These are the only correct casting choices I won’t hear otherwise — Spider-Gwumby: No Way Home (@ghost_wubbers) November 23, 2021

Idk about a Ghost Rider. Im sure theres a better fitting role for Keanu Reeves — 🥶Keeton❄️ (@TheIceMan711) November 23, 2021

Keanu Reeves as Deacon Frost would be cool



I know a lot want him as Ghost Rider but he's almost 60 and they would prob cast someone younger for that https://t.co/hrdA27m6vm — ƎTΞRNΛLS (@mcufightclub) November 23, 2021

Technically he could do both if he wanted to, something that plenty of actors have done in the past, if not on a simultaneous basis. Reeves is diving back into the world of DC when the animated League of Super-Pets arrives next summer, though, which gives them a two-to-nothing advantage of Marvel in terms of securing the action icon’s services. Feige better get moving, then, whether we’re talking Ghost Rider or not.