Some MCU fans aren’t sold on Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider
To paraphrase one of Disney’s most beloved animated classics, it’s a tale as old as time and a song as old as rhyme; Marvel or DC for Keanu Reeves?
The actor has previous with the latter having headlined Constantine back in 2005, but he did admit as recently as yesterday that it would be an honor to throw his lot in with Kevin Feige’s outfit, and that’s without even mentioning the company’s Chief Creative Officer revealing he talks to Reeves all the time about any number of projects.
Following Keanu’s Marvel admission, Ghost Rider was almost instantly trending online after fans backed him as the Spirit of Vengeance. But, as you can see from the reactions below, a lot of people think that there’s a better role out there for the Point Break, Speed, The Matrix and John Wick than the supernatural antihero.
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Technically he could do both if he wanted to, something that plenty of actors have done in the past, if not on a simultaneous basis. Reeves is diving back into the world of DC when the animated League of Super-Pets arrives next summer, though, which gives them a two-to-nothing advantage of Marvel in terms of securing the action icon’s services. Feige better get moving, then, whether we’re talking Ghost Rider or not.