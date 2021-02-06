Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Will Reportedly Give Robotnik A Bigger Role

Jim Carrey might not be regarded as one of the biggest movie stars on the planet anymore, after reigning throughout the 1990s as a proven and reliable box office draw that became the face of Hollywood comedy in the process, but his scene stealing supporting role in Sonic the Hedgehog showed that he’s still more than capable of recapturing the whirlwind manic energy of his glory years when the occasion calls for it.

The actor didn’t so much chew on the scenery as devour it whole, digging deep into his bag of tricks to deliver the sort of performance that turned him into a megastar in the first place. Carrey was clearly having a whole lot of fun making his Robotnik as broad as possible, and based on the post-credits scene, things are about to get even crazier in the sequel.

We saw the actor as a much more video game-accurate version of Robotnik, complete with signature hairstyle and a wilder mustache, which would signal that the in-development follow-up is going to double down on the insanity. To that end, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Luke Skywalker was returning to Star Wars long before The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale – that the nefarious mad scientist is set to play a much bigger part in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

While portraying the bad guy in a family-friendly blockbuster is hardly a background role, the main driving force of the story was the dynamic between the title hero and James Marsden’s Tom. With the worldbuilding now out of the way, though, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is free to go for broke, and there isn’t a better way to do that than bumping up Jim Carrey’s screen time and truly letting him off the leash.