‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ fans celebrate the live-action debut of a popular boss

Fans of the popular Sonic the Hedgehog video game franchise were treated to a live-action adventure comedy in 2020. The film was a commercial success and later in the year, a sequel was announced. Now, with a few weeks to go until the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, fans got an unexpected new trailer, and the reactions on social media have been amazing.



In a new Big Game Spot trailer released two days ago, fans were teased about the live-action debut of a familiar and popular character which, no doubt, unlocked some fond memories. The Death Egg Robot, one of the most iconic bosses of the video game franchise, made an appearance in the trailer, sending fans into a frenzy. Here are some of the reactions below:

This Super Bowl AD of #SonicMovie2 IS A HUGE LOVE LETTER TO SONIC 3 & KNUCKLES!💌



Also Thanks to McDonald's Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Happy Meal Toys that got leaked…



THE DEATH EGG ROBOT IS IN THE FILM!

It's great to see elements of Sonic 2 and Sonic 3 & Knuckles in live action!🔥 pic.twitter.com/NGqGb7nRsv — Woody and Daffy Duck (Daniel) (@DaffyWoody) February 11, 2022

The idea of the Death Egg Robot appearing in #Sonicmovie2 has me excited beyond belief. Aside from the Eggmobile, It’s Eggman’s most iconic mech. But also.. surprisingly, it hasn’t had that much precence in spin off media..#Sonic #SonicTheHedgehog



1/2 pic.twitter.com/Mn1bUjg30E — ScurvyPiratehog (@scurvypiratehog) February 10, 2022

The Death Egg Robot looks absolutely UNIT!!!!!



Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is gonna be hard!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5qGTwb0uCR — Andrei Mallare 🇵🇭 (@AndreiMallare2) February 12, 2022

While the famous robot is a major part of the video games, it did not cross over into live-action adaptations until now, and fans are obviously living for the nostalgia of not just the robot, but the character Knuckles, who will be voiced by Idris Elba. Jim Carrey reprises his role as Doctor Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik.

The film is scheduled to be released by Paramount Pictures, firstly in France and the Netherlands on March 30, before opening in the U.S. on April 8.