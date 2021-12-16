‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ star joins Nicolas Cage’s Dracula in ‘Renfield’

A lot of people wouldn’t have given the project a second thought until recently given the slew of projects revolving around the most iconic vampire in history that are always in development, but Dracula spinoff Renfield is shaping up to be a must-see movie looking at the talent involved.

Based on a pitch originated by The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman, The LEGO Batman Movie and The Tomorrow War‘s Chris McKay is helming the violent, R-rated offbeat comedy that stars Nicholas Hoult in the title role as Vlad the Impaler’s put-upon familiar.

The internet went bonkers at the news Nicolas Cage had signed on to play Dracula, and that earth-shattering announcement was quickly followed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ instant favorite Awkwafina being added to the ensemble.

As per Variety, the latest recruit is Sonic the Hedgehog and Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartz, which throws another proven comedian into the mix. There’s no word on who either Schwartz or Awkwafina are playing as of yet, but their mere presence is enough to ensure laughs.

Most of the buzz will inevitably focus on seeing Cage dial it up to eleven as Dracula, but Renfield is now packing a whole host of esteemed names.