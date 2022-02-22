Sony has been at the forefront of bringing film back to cinemas following COVID-19 with Spider-Man: No Way Home, and now with the help of Uncharted, it seems the studio has struck gold twice and its chairman couldn’t be happier.

During its opening weekend, Uncharted garnered over $100 million at the global box office and Sony chairman Tom Rothman is glowing about the result in a new internal memo shared by Deadline.

In the memo, Rothman explained that Uncharted is “yet another blow to the theatrical naysayers and further proof of the efficacy of [Sony’s] model”.

Rothman detailed this in his memo calling it a “great victory for every single division of the company”.

“This marks a great victory for every single division of the company, as the film was our first major production entirely shut down by the advent of Covid, yet we persevered to complete a picture the audience loves and marketed and distributed it with strategic verve worldwide, despite the pandemic. The ensuing impact is proof once again of the unmatched cultural power of real movies. On the heels of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted is yet another blow to the theatrical naysayers and further proof of the efficacy of our model.”

Alongside its impressive box office yield, Uncharted appears to have found a place in the hearts of many fans recording an audience rating of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, despite negative critic reviews.

Sony had a massive end to 2021 with Spider-Man: No Way Home smashing records at the box office. The company looks to have continued on this momentum again with Uncharted, which also stars Tom Holland in the lead, and it remains to be seen how long this will continue as more movies head back to theatres.