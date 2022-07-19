Sony gets roasted after crediting ‘Venom 2’ for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ success

Even the most optimistic of analysts would have never been able to predict the jaw-dropping success of Top Gun: Maverick, which recently sailed past $1.2 billion at the box office to become Paramount’s highest-grossing movie ever.

In fact, by the time Tom Cruise’s title hero finally flies out of theaters, Joseph Kosinski’s airborne sequel will be one of the 10 top-earning theatrical releases ever in the United States, and it currently ranks as one of the 20 most commercially successful titles in the history of cinema.

Why has Maverick managed to decimate expectations and set countless records? Is it because it ranks as one of the best blockbusters of the 21st Century? Perhaps due to its status as a potential Best Picture contender at the Academy Awards? Or the spectacular action sequences that demanded it be seen on the largest screen possible? Maybe the fact it’s one of the best-reviewed films of the year?

As much as we can credit all of the above, Sony executive Sanford Panitch believes that there’s one more significant factor in play; Venom: Let There Be Carnage. No, seriously. After making his wild comments, fans were quick to pile on and aim more vitriol than usual in the studio’s direction.

Venom 2 did not save cinema. These 3 movies did: Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman, and Top Gun: Maverick! pic.twitter.com/98tWmEQMG8 — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) July 19, 2022

Never in my life I would expect Venom 2 and Top Gun Maverick in the same sentence pic.twitter.com/raq0LopUjZ — Sentinel (@Sentinel_23) July 18, 2022

Sony saying Top Gun Maverick's success is because of Venom 2 might be the most Sony thing I've ever heard 🤣 — The Den of Nerds (@TheDenofNerds) July 18, 2022

This is what we call a load of crap. Venom has nothing to do with Top Gun’s success. Completely different audiences — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 18, 2022

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Teases The Battle Of The Symbiotes 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

VENOM 2 AND TOP GUN pic.twitter.com/haB1r9q8fh — Totoro (@FanboyGhibli) July 18, 2022

Lol Venom had zero impact on Top Gun Mavericks success. https://t.co/OBmCRJjKOr — Dlund087 (@Dlund087) July 19, 2022

I mean, yeah. That's why they called the movie "Venom: Let There Be A Sequel To Top Gun" https://t.co/zek61WoGJn — Like Kurosawa, I Make Mad (@the_moviebob) July 18, 2022

I’m genuinely laughing how people take it seriously that Venom is spoken in the same breath as Top Gun Maverick 😂 — MarcKingGrant (18+) (@MarcKingGrant) July 19, 2022

Sure, Tom Hardy’s return to the world of Marvel did manage to earn over $500 million during its run in multiplexes, but drawing a straight line between Let There Be Carnage and Top Gun: Maverick more than doubling that figure and then some is a stretch to put it lightly.