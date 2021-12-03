Sony only screening 40 minutes of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ for critics

Given how badly burned Eternals was by a single journalist revealing the identity and circumstances of the movie’s first post-credits scene almost as soon as the world premiere had ended, Sony and Marvel Studios will be going to great lengths to ensure that a similar fate doesn’t befall Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After all, the upcoming threequel has been plagued by rumor, speculation, hearsay, scuttlebutt, purported leaks, hypothetical plot twists and so much more at every turn, and the studios involved in the production will be desperate to keep things under wraps for as long as possible.

That’s only been made more difficult by No Way Home releasing in several major international markets before it rolls out domestically, never mind the fact that press screenings are due to begin next week. However, several insiders and outlets are reporting that in order to combat and suppress the spread of spoilerific information, less than a third of the film is going to be screened for the press.

Spider-Man swings through multiverse in new 'No Way Home' IMAX poster 1 of 2

Click to skip Spider-Man swings through multiverse in new 'No Way Home' IMAX poster

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In theory, that should guarantee that several potentially earth-shattering plot points will be kept under wraps until at least December 15, but it’s a bizarre and unique strategy nonetheless. Spider-Man: No Way Home is guaranteed to demolish the box office, though, so it doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things if critics are only privy to 40 minutes of a near enough 150-minute movie before audiences get the chance to see it for themselves.