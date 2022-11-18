Sony ready to run another franchise into the ground with multiple live-action ‘Spider-Verse’ streaming shows

If there’s one studio you can always rely on to run a franchise into the ground, it’s Sony. The company is laser-focused on making its Spider-Man-adjacent universe an all-conquering success on the same level as Kevin Feige’s MCU, but looking at what happened to Sam Raimi’s franchise and the plans for The Amazing Spider-Man, we’re not exactly confident it’ll happen.

And yet, it was revealed last night that Amazon and MGM will be partnering up with the studio to develop multiple live-action streaming shows, with The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang heading up Silk: Spider Society. Of course, because Sony are the only major outfit that doesn’t have an in-house platform, somebody else will be handling the distribution, which is a small mercy.

It's still sony lol. There tracl record with Spiderman outside of spider verse been…iffy — Chris (@Chrisghrobot) November 18, 2022

Ugh, the only good thing that's come from Sony owning the media rights to Spider-Man was 'Into the Spider-verse' and 'Spectacular Spider-Man' both animated ventures. Their insistence in trying to be like Marvel and create a universe but with only one property is just painful. https://t.co/0XjBDHiE0V — Tenko (@Fanged_Sniper) November 17, 2022

The stink of Morbius is strong on all Sony marvel properties. Except Spider-Verse. — GroguTheGreen (@GroguTheGreen) November 17, 2022

This is really cool. Hopefully this show hits bc they can really do something with the spider verse. But Sony isn’t too reliable. Hopefully https://t.co/Zr6KqgKUE1 — ramon (@itsrmon) November 17, 2022

Again would love this news….. if Sony wasn't involved. Spider-Verse was the one masterpiece they have made in a while. Everything else has been horrible unless it was Spider-Man No way home. Venom and morbuis…. just nah. — Bryan Martinez (@BryanMa34063790) November 17, 2022

Also, Phil Lord and Chris Miller are exec-producing this series as part of their overall TV deal with Sony.



Considering the strength of "Spider-Verse", that's encouraging but can they translate their success into Blockbuster TV? — Jack (@JackTweets44) November 17, 2022

If we ignore the massively successful Venom saga, then there are clearly huge question marks over Sony’s ability to continue expanding the Spider-Verse on two fronts. Morbius was a disaster, Kraven the Hunter got roasted for its environmentalist angle, while the overall response to El Muerto in general tells its own story. In reality, the prospect of an episodic onslaught is concerning more than anything else.

Having already ran several notable properties into the ground, relaunched several that nobody cares about, and lost the rights to one of its biggest cash cows in the last few years alone, trepidation should be the order of the day. Animated Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will be spearheading the operation, though, which is at least one small positive in a sea of skepticism that Sony has only brought on itself.