Sony Reportedly Considering Bringing Spawn Into Their Marvel Universe

To say that the upcoming Spawn reboot is something of a passion project for Todd McFarlane would be to deal in wild understatement.

After all, the comic book creator has been working on the film since as far back as 2007, when he promised to drag Al Simmons back onto the big screen no matter the cost – even if it meant financing the entire thing himself. Talk about dedication.

It’s that boundless energy that has kept the project going for all these years and according to McFarlane, his Spawn movie is now teetering on the verge of development. In fact, thank to the success of Joker, interest is high in the property and it should be getting off the ground sooner rather than later. But there are still a few hurdles left to clear before it’s really off to the races for the film.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Disney was developing National Treasure 3, a new Scream movie is in the works and Han is returning in Fast & Furious 9, all of which were correct – McFarlane is now pitching the project to Sony, hoping that they’ll climb on board to help get it made. And that’s where things get pretty interesting.

You see, we’re told that in exchange for Sony helping him get the film off the ground, he’s willing to allow them to use Spawn in their SUMC (Sony Universe of Marvel Characters), meaning Al Simmons could cross paths with Venom, Carnage and yes, even Spider-Man. And how exciting is that?

Of course, given that McFarlane co-created Venom, and has long voiced his interest in having the two comic book icons share the screen, a partnership like this would make a ton of sense. Whether it’ll end up happening or not, we’ll have to wait and see, but one way or another, it sounds like Todd McFarlane won’t rest until Spawn is back on the big screen.