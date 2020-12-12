Sony Reportedly Planning A Gory R-Rated Carnage Movie

Ever since making his first appearance in 1992, Carnage has been one of the most dangerous and deadly figures in the pages of Marvel Comics, as you’d expect when a powerful alien symbiote bonds with a psychopathic serial killer. However, fans unfamiliar with the character might not have gotten that impression after Woody Harrelson showed up as Cletus Kasady at the end of Venom.

For one thing, the actor’s wig was so awful that it proved to be a distraction, while there was nothing about his line readings or performance in general that signalled to unaware audiences that this guy was one of Spider-Man’s most feared villains. 99% of comic book movies tend to end on a note that directly sets up the sequel, though, so it was hardly surprising when the Natural Born Killers star was announced to be playing a major role in Andy Serkis’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Woody Harrelson Transforms Into Carnage In Awesome Venom 2 Fan Art

Thankfully, the hairdo is much better this time around, and it should be a whole lot of fun to watch Harrelson and Tom Hardy battling to see who can chew the most scenery, with the latter’s jittery turn as Eddie Brock easily the highlight of the first installment. Let There Be Carnage is just six months away, meaning we could be getting some footage soon, but tipster Mikey Sutton now claims that Sony may have much bigger plans for Kasady in the future.

According to the insider, the studio have discussed the idea of giving Carnage a spinoff, something we’ve heard from our own sources as well, although he adds that the studio are positioning it as a violent, gory and R-rated entry into the SPUMC. Of course, adult-skewing comic book movies are big business these days, and longtime fans will be well aware that you can’t really do Carnage true justice in a PG-13 environment. As such, it makes sense that Sony are now developing such a project and with any luck, we’ll hear more on it soon.