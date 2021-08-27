Sony Reportedly Want All 3 Spider-Man Actors For More Projects

Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home? While nothing has been officially confirmed, you’d have to imagine that they will be. After all, fans have been hedging their bets on Sam Raimi and Marc Webb’s Peter Parkers showing up for so long that there’s going to be riots in the street if the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming blockbuster fades to black and they’re nowhere to be found.

Surely that’s not going to happen, when Kevin Feige always has his ear to the ground in terms of what the fans want to see, and he’ll know exactly what the reaction would be if Tom Holland were the only Peter Parker to appear in the movie. It’s a strange situation to find ourselves in when neither Marvel Studios nor Sony have promised us anything of the sort, but all of the teases and footage are pointing in that direction, and they have been for a long time.

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Riri Williams would make her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever long before it was announced – that Sony are keen to keep riding the hype train, with the company reportedly keen on reuniting Holland, Maguire and Garfield in even more projects.

The MCU’s canonical Peter Parker is out of contract after the release of No Way Home, so he’ll need to sign a new deal before anything along those lines can happen. Then again, the obvious candidate for a quickfire reunion would be Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, with producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller admitting they’d pitched a cameo appearance from the Holy Trinity in the opener that was shot down by Sony.