There’s more than a few people that are of the opinion that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the character’s greatest-ever big screen outing. The web-slinger’s first feature-length animation was a critical and commercial smash hit, earning over $375 million at the box office and scooping the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, becoming just the second winner in twelve years that didn’t hail from either Disney or Pixar.

Spider-Verse also received widespread critical acclaim thanks to the voice performances of the cast, stunning animation and no shortage of either heart or humor, so it came as little surprise when a sequel was eventually announced. Although, it recently fell victim to the industry-wide delays due to COVID-19 and now isn’t scheduled to arrive until October 2022.

One person who has been hugely enthusiastic in their praise for Into the Spider-Verse is Tom Holland, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker calling it one of the coolest movies he’d ever seen, and there was even an idea for him to make a cameo appearance that was eventually dropped.

However, in a recent Twitter exchange with a fan, producer Christopher Miller revealed that the plans were originally a lot more ambitious than that, and they’d wanted to include a post-credits scene that featured Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, uniting the three live-action Spider-Men for the first time ever. But unfortunately, Sony ultimately nixed the idea.

We pitched the Sony brass an ambitious tag involving Spider-Ham, Tobey, Andrew, and Tom. They felt it was “too soon”#SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/E91H1eLysr — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020

Given the critical and commercial success that greeted Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as well as Sony’s continued working arrangement with Marvel Studios over the use of the wall-crawling superhero, if the creative team find a logical reason to bring Maguire, Garfield and Holland together in the sequel, then there’s a high probability that the studio will give it the go-ahead this time round. And it would no doubt be an iconic moment for Spidey fans everywhere.