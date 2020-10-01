Sony’s Marvel Movies And The MCU Are Reportedly The Same Universe, But With A Twist

Sony have always held a reputation for not knowing how to handle their biggest and most lucrative properties, especially when it comes to Spider-Man. Studio interference heavily compromised Sam Raimi’s third movie and led to him walking away altogether, while the desire to build a shared universe as quickly as possible ultimately killed The Amazing Spider-Man series entirely.

Realizing the error of their ways, they eventually leased the web-slinger to Marvel Studios, where Tom Holland’s Peter Parker instantly became one of the MCU’s standout characters. Presumably driven by jealousy, though, Sony shockingly withdrew Spider-Man from their rival studio’s shared universe last summer, before eventually relenting and striking a new deal with Kevin Feige’s team.

With Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter and Spider-Woman all in various stages of development, the studio are now doubling down the second time around and hoping that the SPUoMC will bring them the major superhero franchise they’ve been desperate to build for over a decade. Spider-Man will obviously play a huge part in any potential success, but despite Michael Keaton’s Vulture showing up in the Morbius trailer, there’ve been questions about how closely the two Marvel universes will be connected.

According to tipster Mikey Sutton, though, the answer is very closely. You see, he claims that all of Sony’s output will technically exist in the same continuity as the MCU, but there’s a twist, as the films won’t have any direct effect on Marvel‘s shared mythology unless Kevin Feige is producing the movie in question.

“They will exist in the same universe but there will be a “twist.” The Spider-Man spin-offs will connect with Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man pictures, which are set in the MCU. So, technically, they are in the MCU but they will not affect any of the MCU story arcs unless Feige is producing.”

Of course, that could get confusing in the long run if Feige is only producing Spider-Man pics for the rival studio, but any new agreement between the two parties was likely contingent on Sony getting the better end of the deal.