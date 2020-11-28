Special Tribute To Chadwick Boseman Coming To Disney Plus Tonight

Sunday, November 29th would have been the 44th birthday of Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away earlier this summer after a private battle with cancer. And to mark the occasion, a special tribute to the Marvel star is set to become available later tonight (November 28th) on Disney Plus, as confirmed today by Disney chairman Bob Iger.

The exact nature of the tribute has yet to be revealed, but folks have been instructed to view Black Panther on the streaming service later this evening to see what it is. “To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts,” Iger teased.

It seems likely that an additional video will play either before or after the conclusion of the movie, some kind of special presentation to honor Boseman on his birthday. This is presumably an original piece for Disney Plus, different to ABC’s Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for the King, which was previously added to the site earlier this year, filed as an extra under the Black Panther title page.

The actor’s final performance was in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, a blues-themed period drama starring Viola Davis as the eponymous legendary singer, which lands on Netflix in December. He was set to return as King T’Challa in Black Panther 2 as well, but that project has been pushed back following his passing. It’s believed that filming will now commence next summer, with Marvel working out how to progress the franchise without the actor in the meantime.

All four of Boseman’s MCU appearances – Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame – can currently be found on Disney Plus. Be sure to do as Iger says, though, and check out BP tonight to catch that special tribute.