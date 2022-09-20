Spicy Doctor Strange take ignites the fury of sorcery stans

It turns out Scarlet Witch isn’t the only purveyor of chaos magic as one fan looking to stir up trouble has shared their rather spicy take on the MCU’s Doctor Strange on Reddit. After six movies under his cloak, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange is unarguably one of the most popular Marvel heroes still standing as of Phase Four, but one shocking opinion shared by user u/lelwood_616_ on the r/marvelstudios sub has got folks clutching their pearls.

The OP posed the inflammatory question, “When do you think we’ll get to see some REAL dr strange? [sic]” before dunking on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, describing the plot of the sequel as involving him being “chased by a mid tier sorceress absolutely helplessly.” The irate audience member then demands to see a more “powerful, competent” version of the character.

Naturally, the sub’s community weren’t just going to let this post sit without any comment, with the description of Wanda Maximoff, clearly one of the most dangerous entities in the whole multiverse, as mid-tier ruffling a lot of feathers.

Some fans, meanwhile, were on the OP’s side and are hoping for a more comics-accurate Strange in his third solo movie.

'Doctor Strange 2' character posters reveal the whole gang 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

Others saw this post as a sign this was a safe space to share their own Strange hot takes, with one revealing that they prefer the hero in ensemble films not his own standalones.

“We [already] saw him,” said one, leaping to the Mystic Master’s defense, before then undercutting their own point by throwing his rogues gallery under the bus.

Is the MCU unable to accurately portray Strange as he is in the comics because he would be “way too OP,” as one user suggested? Discuss.

Cumberbatch’s Strange has definitely made some big goofs in the movies — *cough* the Peter Parker spell *cough* — but to claim he’s just a shadow of his self from the source material is a little harsh. But, hey, maybe Doctor Strange 3 will be the one that wins all the good doctor’s dissenters over.