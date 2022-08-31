Will Scarlet Witch return to the MCU? ‘Doctor Strange 2’ scribe weighs in

It’s been a pretty hectic last few years for Wanda Maximoff aka The Scarlet Witch. She destroyed her lover, Vision, at the end of the Infinity War, took over a small town and remade him and a set of imaginary kids for a literal sitcom existence in WandaVision, and came close to tearing reality itself apart in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. You would think she’s earned a peaceful rest following her apparent death at the end of the Doctor Strange sequel, but writer Michael Waldron isn’t too sure she’ll get it.

In the current MCU continuity, Wanda is gone and buried under several tons of rubble on Mount Wundagore, where she voluntarily buried herself to save the multiverse from her own corruption. But Marvel will Marvel, as all longtime comic book fans realize. Nobody really seems to die in the long term of the comic book universe that’s been around in some form or another for nearly sixty years now. Bucky Barnes even returned from a frozen death in the Atlantic to become the Winter Soldier and even Spider-man’s Uncle Ben has “come back” in one form or another over the years.

Speaking with Empire, Waldron agreed that it seemed doubtful that the MCU would toss a fan favorite like Wanda away without getting at least a few more films, maybe even a standalone solo movie, out of her. “She’s removing herself from the board… For now? Forever? We’ll see,” Waldron teased. “I’d like to see her again…”

As far as Elizabeth Olsen is concerned, she’s not only willing to return, but has been whipping her fans into a frenzy in order that they demand her comeback. And with mutants, and presumably the X-Men, finally making their way into the MCU, it would be fitting that the cause behind one of the greatest mutant-related crossover events ever, House of M, be one of the new mutant power players… and who doesn’t want to see a showdown between Wanda and her “father,” Magneto?