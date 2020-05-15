Spider-Man 3 Is Hiding A Spectacular Easter Egg From The First Film

Proving that Marvel movies still crammed in all kinds of Easter eggs before the advent of the MCU, one eagle-eyed viewer has spotted a really rather spectacular secret – a clever little detail, really – hidden in Spider-Man 3, the 2007 blockbuster sequel from Sam Raimi.

The actioner will forever be remembered as the third and final chapter in Raimi’s trilogy (and arguably the weakest of the three, thanks in large part to its script issues and the decision to shoehorn in one too many villains). But earlier this week, one fan revisited Spider-Man 3 despite its flaws and discovered a really rather awesome callback to the first Raimi movie.

Because if you look closely, you’ll be able to see a small scar on Peter Parker’s right hand – a pointed reminder of the moment where it all began. See for yourself:

Little details like these are part of why Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy is so special. It also makes a case for having the same director on board for all three films, as it helps maintain continuity. Just look at Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

As for the future of Spidey, we know Marvel and Sony have a third solo movie planned for Tom Holland’s Web-Head. And though the Powers That Be had initially planned for a summer 2021 release window, it’s since been confirmed that, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the threequel will now open in November of next year.

Yes, COVID-19 has affected nearly every facet of the filmmaking process, so it’s not all that surprising to see Spider-Man 3 get pushed. Mind you, that’s not the official title, as speculation is rife that Jon Watts and Co. are considering Home Run as a potential title to tie things up with the previously released Homecoming and Far From Home.