‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ digital release has fans realising just how creepy its big cameo is for Miles

This must have been an uncomfortable sight for Miles to see.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has brought different versions of Spider-Man characters under one roof. But there is one inclusion that has taken fans a hot second to realize just how creepy the situation was for Miles Morales.

To recap, Donald Glover reprised his Spider-Man: Homecoming role as Uncle Aaron, only this time, he was wearing the Prowler suit. A scene that featured Miles and the live-action variant made its way to social media, where viewers realized how this situation might be weird for for this young superhero. Not only did he see his uncle alive, but he also looked extremely different. It’s no wonder he was staring at him.

this prolly looks HORRIFYING from miles’ perspective https://t.co/Vn5XEwNLyI — twltter user (@up2anth) August 9, 2023

Fans pointed out that seeing a hyper-realistic version of someone you know would be shocking. After all, this Into the Spider-Verse villain doesn’t look exactly like his live-action counterpart. While we barely knew what was in this Spider-Man’s head when he saw his uncle, there was a callback to a scene in The Amazing World of Gumball, where a similar situation occurred. Perhaps similar thoughts were going through Miles’ head during his exchange.

It’s important to point out that Miles saw different versions of Peter Parker as well as their adversaries, with some of them having different art styles and appearances. He also saw Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spidey variants through Miguel O’Hara’s technology, so he probably wasn’t that thrown off by their appearance or was probably used to it by this point.

Regardless, Glover’s appearance is a fun easter egg for the MCU crowd, especially since his nephew was subtly referenced in the live-action Spider-Man films. While Sony Pictures has confirmed that it will be producing a live-action adaptation of Miles Morales, it’s unknown if the Prowler variant will be part of that Spider-Man story.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has yet to arrive on streaming, but it’s now available for purchase on physical media and for digital download.