‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ trailer teases fan favorite web-slinger

Given that the first installment featured a huge number of alternate reality web-slingers including Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Ham, Peter Parker, Peter B. Parker, Peni Parker and more, we can expected animated sequel Across the Spider-Verse to double down on deep cuts from the character’s back catalogue.

As a two-part story, there’s realistically twice the time and scope to introduce a multitude of different friendly neighborhood superheroes, especially when Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales is going across the Spider-Verse and not into it, which was made clear from the title.

One eagle-eyed Twitter user has already caught wind of a potential candidate, one that would make for a solid addition to the mythology, as you can see below.

Pavitr Prabhakar was first introduced in November 2004 as the star of a four-issue miniseries, where the orphan moved to Mumbai to live with his Aunt Maya and Uncle Bhim. He then encounters an ancient being that grants him spider-like powers, but when his uncle his killed, he ends up battling against local crime boss Nalin Oberoi while falling for classmate Meera Jain.

Spider-Man: India remains a hugely popular iteration of the iconic hero, and it looks as though we can expect to see his big screen debut in October 2022 when the first part of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to theaters.