Home / movies

Spider-Man fans ponder when Miles Morales should make his MCU debut

spider-man across the spider-verse

With a whole solo trilogy and three team-up movies under his belt, Tom Holland is well and truly the most prolific cinematic Spider-Man ever, so does that mean it’s time for Marvel Studios to start thinking about moving away from Peter Parker and building up to his comic book replacement Miles Morales taking on the mantle? Holland himself has indicated he might be looking for an out, even though Sony and Marvel are developing a new trilogy for him. But what would be the best way to deal with this passing of the web-shooters? Spidey fans have some ideas…

Redditor u/Snoo_19146 kickstarted the discussions by asking the r/MarvelStudios subreddit for their theories on how Miles should be introduced into the MCU.

In your opinion, when should Miles Morales be introduced in the MCU (keep in mind that he doesn’t have to get bitten by the spider in his first appearence)? from marvelstudios

One pitch that everybody loved was the concept of a low-key post-credits scene for Spider-Man 4 in which Miles is casually introduced in a sequence showing him hanging around with his uncle Aaron (Donald Glover, as introduced back in Spider-Man: Homecoming and not seen since).

Comment from discussion Asha_Brea’s comment from discussion "In your opinion, when should Miles Morales be introduced in the MCU (keep in mind that he doesn’t have to get bitten by the spider in his first appearence)?".

If Miles did get a cameo in Spidey 4, then, folks like the idea of his rise to heroism slowly unfolding across the next two entries in the second trilogy.

Comment from discussion _Concert_’s comment from discussion "In your opinion, when should Miles Morales be introduced in the MCU (keep in mind that he doesn’t have to get bitten by the spider in his first appearence)?".

Obviously, the recent Spider-Man PS4 game offered a winning way of working Miles into Peter’s story, so some are thinking the movies might take inspiration from that.

Comment from discussion axb2002’s comment from discussion "In your opinion, when should Miles Morales be introduced in the MCU (keep in mind that he doesn’t have to get bitten by the spider in his first appearence)?".

The problem with the long-game approach, though, as some pointed out, is that you don’t want Miles to be too old by the time he finally gets to be Spider-Man.

Comment from discussion paperDisgrace’s comment from discussion "In your opinion, when should Miles Morales be introduced in the MCU (keep in mind that he doesn’t have to get bitten by the spider in his first appearence)?".

So maybe Marvel should wait until after Peter’s journey is complete?

Comment from discussion GiraffeGirl02’s comment from discussion "In your opinion, when should Miles Morales be introduced in the MCU (keep in mind that he doesn’t have to get bitten by the spider in his first appearence)?".

Others don’t want to see Peter sidelined after finally stepping up in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Comment from discussion cyropike’s comment from discussion "In your opinion, when should Miles Morales be introduced in the MCU (keep in mind that he doesn’t have to get bitten by the spider in his first appearence)?".

There is one unfortunate downside of Miles’ arrival…

Comment from discussion Assassin_Hunger’s comment from discussion "In your opinion, when should Miles Morales be introduced in the MCU (keep in mind that he doesn’t have to get bitten by the spider in his first appearence)?".

Here’s an alternate approach: what if Miles is actually from Andrew Garfield’s Earth?

Comment from discussion Zowwww’s comment from discussion "In your opinion, when should Miles Morales be introduced in the MCU (keep in mind that he doesn’t have to get bitten by the spider in his first appearence)?".

With nothing revealed about Spider-Man 4 as yet, there’s no way of knowing where and when Miles Morales could enter the MCU. But it feels like his day is coming soon.