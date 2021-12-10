‘Spider-Man’ fans want Timothée Chalamet as Harry Osborn

Almost every single major character to have played a decent-sized role in either Sam Raimi’s trilogy of Marc Webb’s duology has been linked with a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home at one time or another, with James Franco being one of the notable exceptions.

That probably has to do with the well-publicized allegations that have seen Seth Rogen actively distance himself from his longtime friend and regular collaborator, but the other actor to have played Harry Osborn did get dragged into the mix. Dane DeHaan was quick to deny we’ll be seeing him in next week’s blockbuster, but he did show his support for returning co-star Jamie Foxx.

However, ever since Zendaya and Tom Holland admitted that they’d love to see Timothée Chalamet board the web-slinging franchise, fans have become enthralled with the idea of seeing the Dune star as Harry Osborn.

Tom Holland sounds like he's pulling for Timothee Chalamet Harry Osborn in the MCU pic.twitter.com/BzGFRl3uyb — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) December 9, 2021

Timothee Chalamet would be a phenomenal Harry Osborn, but I don’t think he would play a supporting character for the MCU, especially supporting to Tom Holland. Would be cool if he did pic.twitter.com/PclqqTNRiv — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) December 9, 2021

TIMOTHEE AS HARRY OSBORN OH THE VISION pic.twitter.com/zyvxLyLr0m — nva (@THEN4S) December 9, 2021

GIMME HIM AS HARRY OSBORN pic.twitter.com/LbfM2cSJXg — kasia☃️❄️🎄SPIDEY!?!! (@chujmnietoo) December 9, 2021

Timothee ( Harry Osborn ) & Tom ( Spiderman ) fighting for Zendaya in Next Spiderman damnnnnnn pic.twitter.com/RRmh8XnGyf — SavageNewsFurkan (@furkanaibani) December 10, 2021

give Timothée the role and Harry Osborn’s drug addiction story line and oh boy it’d be insanely good https://t.co/BFsUSXwTZz — c h a r l e y (@chxrleymmxrkett) December 9, 2021

Uhhh you mean Harry Osborn?!?!?! https://t.co/WyTFFSsYz1 — BBL Spidey (@ankiki_ki) December 10, 2021

but if he’s gonna be harry osborn…i will die that instant 😫 — sha (@itaintjdb) December 10, 2021

Of course, Chalamet revealed not that long ago that he was warned by one of his idols not to sign on for a superhero film, and he already missed out on Spider-Man when he was beaten to the punch by Holland when Captain America: Civil War was casting. He’d definitely be a solid addition to the roster, but it feels unlikely to come to fruition.