We’re getting a new behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of the superhero mega hit film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The clip comes to us from the YouTube channel Noticias Geek TV and features actor Willem Dafoe balancing on what appears to be a mechanically moving glider rig against a blue screen. Take a look at the clip for yourself right here.

It’s pretty cool to see Dafoe do some gravity-defying stunts while making the film in his re-imagined Green Goblin costume, which eschews the Halloween-like mask from the 2002 Spider-Man movie, instead opting for the actor’s own mug framed by a ragged hoodie.

Although the video clip does not zoom in close enough to show it is truly Dafoe, it’s probably safe to assume it’s him on account of the fact that the actor reportedly said the one condition he had for returning as the Green Goblin character was doing his own stunts and fight scenes.

“To do this physical stuff was important to me,” Dafoe said in a recent interview clip. “In fact, one of the first things I said to Jon [Watts, director] and Amy [Pascal, producer] when they pitched it to me, before there was a script, was ‘listen, I don’t want to just pop in there as a cameo or just fill in close-ups, I want to do the action because that’s fun for me.’”

It certainly looks like Dafoe is having a rollicking good time on that glider. And there’s no doubt in fans’ minds that his return is one of the most celebrated aspects of the movie.

Though Spider-Man: No Way Home sees the web-slinger face off against numerous past franchise villains after Tom Holland’s Peter Parker accidentally botches a spell attempted by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Dafoe’s Green Goblin is arguably the most formidable of the bunch and represents perhaps the main antagonist in the movie.

We won’t say anything more than that in case you still haven’t seen it. Catch Spider-Man: No Way Home at a theater near you to see all of Dafoe’s impressive acrobatics at work.